DC Box Office collection day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sees STRONG Sunday jump, crosses Rs 20 crore

DC box office collection: Arun Matheswaran's DC saw a strong jump in collections on its first Sunday, with the Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer earning Rs 9.55 crore India net.

DC movie box office collection

DC box office collection day 3: Arun Matheswaran’s DC picked up pace at the box office on Sunday. The Tamil action drama, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, recorded a healthy jump in collections on its third day, giving the film a strong finish to its opening weekend.

DC box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, DC earned an estimated Rs 9.55 crore net in India on Sunday. The film had collected Rs 7 crore on Saturday, meaning its Day 3 earnings grew by around 36.4%. The film was screened across 4,639 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 40.1%.

With Sunday’s collection added, DC has earned Rs 20.95 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 24.11 crore.

The film opened with Rs 4.40 crore on Friday before rising to Rs 7 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought another significant jump, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 20.95 crore.

Tamil version leads the way

The Tamil version continued to be the biggest contributor to the film’s earnings. It collected Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday from 2,101 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 58%.

The Telugu version earned Rs 2.30 crore from 1,207 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 65 lakh from 1,331 shows. The Tamil version recorded its highest occupancy during afternoon shows at 80.38%. Morning shows registered 50.54% occupancy, while evening and night shows recorded 65.92% and 68.54%, respectively.

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 44.50%. Morning shows had 28.60% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 42.80%, 49.90% and 49.90%, respectively.

DC worldwide collection

DC also performed well across several Indian markets on Day 3. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 3.30 crore in gross collections, while Kerala added Rs 2.50 crore.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 2.75 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 1.60 crore. The rest of India added another Rs 85 lakh, taking the film’s Day 3 India gross to Rs 11 crore.

The film also earned Rs 2.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 7.75 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, DC has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 31.86 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut gains attention

One of the biggest talking points around DC has been Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance as Devadas. The filmmaker is making his debut as a lead actor with the film and has received attention for his screen presence. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra, while Sanjana Krishnamoorthy appears as Parvathy. With its strongest India net collection coming on Sunday, DC has shown steady growth throughout its opening weekend. The film will now look to maintain that momentum as it enters its first week.

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