DC Box Office collection day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sees expected Monday DIP after strong weekend

DC box office Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut sees a Monday dip after a strong weekend, taking its India net collection to Rs 24.19 crore.

DC movie box office collection

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC, had a solid opening weekend at the Indian box office. The action drama has seen a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday, which is expected after a strong weekend. However, the film continues to maintain a decent overall run.

DC box office collection day 4

According to the latest live figures, DC has earned Rs 3.24 crore net in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film had a strong weekend, collecting Rs 4.40 crore on its opening day, Rs 7 crore on Saturday, and Rs 9.55 crore on Sunday.

With the latest Monday figures, DC has taken its total India net collection to Rs 24.19 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 27.93 crore.

However, the Day 4 figure is not yet final, as collections from the remaining evening and night shows are still pending.

The film is currently running across 3,959 shows in India. The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to its box-office earnings. So far on Monday, the Tamil version has earned Rs 2.30 crore with 33% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 75 lakh at 24% occupancy, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 19 lakh with 8% occupancy.

Although occupancy has dropped compared with the weekend, the film continues to draw audiences on its first working day.

DC weekend performance

DC showed steady growth throughout its opening weekend. After starting with Rs 4.40 crore on Friday, the film jumped to Rs 7 crore on Saturday. It then recorded its best collection of the weekend on Sunday, earning Rs 9.55 crore.

The Monday decline is not surprising, as most films experience a drop in footfall once the weekend ends. The key now will be whether DC can maintain a steady pace through the rest of the week.

All about DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, also known as Das, with Wamiqa Gabbi playing Chandra. The story follows Devadas, a man with a violent past who goes on the run after a police officer is killed. He soon finds himself caught up in another case involving stolen weapons, bringing the two situations together. As Devadas’ troubles grow, he crosses paths with Chandra, and the two develop a complicated relationship while navigating violence, betrayal and danger.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

