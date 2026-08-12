DC Box Office collection day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film holds STEADY, worldwide gross crosses Rs 51 crore

DC box office collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's film earns Rs 5.40 crore in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 51.71 crore.

DC box office collection day 5: Arun Matheswaran's DC maintained a steady pace at the box office on its fifth day. The Tamil action drama features Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 5.40 crore on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, the day 5 figure marks a 10% decline from Monday's Rs 6 crore collection. DC had 4,713 shows across India on its first Tuesday. The film has now collected Rs 32.35 crore in net earnings in India.

DC worldwide collection

Its gross collection in India has reached Rs 37.21 crore. The overseas market has added Rs 14.50 crore to the film's gross tally. This takes the worldwide gross collection of 'DC' to Rs 51.71 crore.

DC box office collection day 5

DC recorded an India net collection of Rs 5.40 crore on Day 5. The film's previous-day collection stood at Rs 6 crore. This resulted in a 10% drop in earnings on Tuesday.

DC occupancy

The Tamil version registered the highest occupancy among the three languages. It recorded an overall occupancy of 39.35%. The night shows performed the best at 53.15%.

Morning shows recorded 23.92% occupancy. Afternoon shows registered 36.92%. The evening shows recorded 34.77% occupancy. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 24.78%. Its morning shows recorded 18.90%.

Afternoon shows registered 25.10%, while evening and night shows recorded 20.60% and 32%, respectively. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.13%. Morning shows had 9.50% occupancy. The afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 12.50%, 13.92% and 15.25%, respectively.

The Tamil version earned Rs 3.65 crore on Tuesday. The version recorded 35% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.50 crore. Its occupancy stood at 26%. The Hindi version contributed Rs 25 lakhs, with its occupancy at 13%.

The combined collection from all three versions has taken the film's India net total to Rs 32.35 crore.

DC records Rs 6.20 crore state-wise gross

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana generated a gross collection of Rs 1.60 crore on Day 5. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.75 crore. Karnataka added Rs 65 lakhs to the day's tally. Kerala recorded Rs 1.85 crore in gross earnings.

The rest of India contributed Rs 35 lakhs. The combined gross collection across these markets stood at Rs 6.20 crore. DC collected Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Tuesday. Its cumulative overseas gross has now reached Rs 14.50 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 37.21 crore. Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, DC has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 51.71 crore.

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