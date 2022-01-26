Bollywood no doubt has had a rich history with patriotic films like , Gadar, , many of which have done extremely well at the box office, including those released during the Republic Day weekend. And with Republic Day 2022, 26th January, dawning upon us, the patriotic fervour around the country is at an all-time high, part of which usually comprises people re-watching some of Bollywood's best patriotic movies, especially those released in the past on Republic Day and/or Independence Day. If anything, it's like a tradition with some folks. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is addicted to THIS aspect of BFF Ananya Panday's film

However, did y'all know that not every hit movie released during the aforementioned patriotic holidays is of the patriotic kind. With producers looking to cash in on the national weekends, many a non-patriotic film has released during these periods, some of which have been a raging success at the box office. So, to dip yourself further in the deshbhakti spirit, we've come up with a unique box office special for Republic Day 2022, compiling a list of non-patriotic moves like starrer Padmaavat and starrer Agneepath, released during this national holiday weekend, which set the box office on fire in the past. Check them out below:

(2004): ₹25.79 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009): ₹25.50 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Agneepath (2012): ₹123.05 crore nett - Superhit

(2013): ₹100.45 crore nett - Hit

(2017): ₹137.51 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Meanwhile, has completely owned the Republic Day weekend past like no other star, male or female has. Check out the superstar's erstwhile Republic Day releases, how much they collected at the box office and their verdicts below:

Baby (2015): ₹95.56 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Airlift (2016): ₹128.10 crore nett - Superhit

So, if you're looking out for some a different Republic Day watchlist, the above title could well make your weekend.