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Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 1: Can Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEAT Total Dhamaal's opening day record?

Dhamaal 4 has hit theatres with strong expectations. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, the comedy is eyeing a Rs 15 17 crore opening and could become the biggest opener in the franchise's history.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 10, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 1: Can Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEAT Total Dhamaal's opening day record?

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Dhamaal 4 finally arrived in theatres, bringing back that familiar franchise vibe, slapstick comedy mixed with full-blown chaos and the fan-favourite characters. Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment hit screens on July 10, and now everyone’s kinda expecting it to pull in family audiences who want a light-hearted entertainer. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi are back again in the lead roles, so the pre-release buzz feels pretty solid already. But now it's basically all eyes on whether it can create a new benchmark for the franchise at the box office.

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Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 0.02 crore net in India so far from 51 tracked shows. It’s just sort of initial numbers, though, and the final Day 1 total is expected to rise quite a bit once the evening and night screenings are counted too.

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Can Dhamaal 4 Become The Franchise's Biggest Opener?

Trade analysts expect the film to collect anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 17 crore net on its opening day. If it crosses Rs 16.5 crore, it will become the highest opening-day grosser in the history of the Dhamaal franchise. The current record belongs to Total Dhamaal, which opened with Rs 16.5 crore in 2019.

Dhamaal franchise opening day collections

Here's how the previous films performed on their opening day at the Indian box office:

  • Dhamaal (2007): Rs 2.38 crore
  • Double Dhamaal (2011): Rs 7.56 crore
  • Total Dhamaal (2019): Rs 16.5 crore

Over the years, the franchise has grown from a modest comedy into one of Bollywood's most successful commercial entertainers. Interestingly, all three previous films recovered their budgets and emerged as profitable ventures.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 follows the beloved gang as they set off on another outrageous treasure hunt. What begins as a search for the "Treasure of Life" soon turns into a series of hilarious mishaps, unexpected twists, and laugh-out-loud situations. The film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta in key roles. With positive word of mouth expected to play a major role, the film will be hoping to enjoy a strong opening weekend at the box office.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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