Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn's comedy SLOWS on second Monday, crosses Rs 125 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 11: Ajay Devgn's comedy slows on its second Monday, earning Rs 1.07 crore as its India net collection crosses Rs 125 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 11

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 11: After enjoying a strong second weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on its second Monday. While collections dipped significantly, the comedy entertainer continued its steady run at the box office and added to its impressive domestic total. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned around Rs 1.07 crore on Day 11. With these early figures, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 125.57 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 149.66 crore. The final Monday numbers are yet to be reported.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office earnings so far

The film opened on a solid note, collecting Rs 14 crore on its first Friday. It witnessed strong growth over the weekend, earning Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dropped during the weekdays, with the film collecting Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday. It wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 96 crore India net.

The second week began with Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, then bounced back over the weekend, reaching Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. On its second Monday, the film added an estimated Rs 1.07 crore while running across 4,985 shows nationwide.

Dhamaal 4 Occupancy Rate

The film recorded an overall 9.31% Hindi occupancy on Monday, reflecting the usual weekday dip. Morning shows registered 5.23% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 12%.

Among major centres, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 18%, followed by Jaipur (13%) and Chandigarh (12.5%). Bengaluru and Lucknow each registered 11.5% occupancy, while NCR stood at 10.5% and Mumbai reported 9.5%. Other cities included Pune (8%), Kolkata (6.5%), Ahmedabad (6%), Hyderabad (5%), and Surat and Bhopal, both of which recorded 4.5% occupancy.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film follows a quirky group of characters who once again find themselves caught in a hilarious adventure filled with misunderstandings, chaos and a hunt for hidden fortune.

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar.

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