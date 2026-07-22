Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn's film PASSES Tuesday test, earns Rs 174 crore globally

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn's comedy records a 23% jump in collections, earning Rs 4 crore on Tuesday. The film has now crossed Rs 131 crore net in India and Rs 179 crore worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continues to enjoy a steady run at the box office despite facing fresh competition from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. While weekdays have slowed down after a strong second weekend, the comedy entertainer is still drawing audiences and inching closer to another major milestone. Having already crossed Rs 125 crore at the India net box office and Rs 175 crore worldwide, the film is now eyeing the Rs 135-140 crore India net mark.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 opened on a solid note with Rs 14 crore on its first day. It witnessed impressive weekend growth, collecting Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, giving the franchise its biggest opening weekend to date.

Dhamaal 4 earnings dropped during weekdays

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 8.75 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday. It wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 96 crore India net and Rs 114.49 crore India gross, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 132.74 crore.

The second week began with Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, helping the film comfortably enter the Rs 100 crore India net club. By the end of Day 8, its India net collection stood at Rs 101.50 crore, while the worldwide gross had climbed to Rs 139.78 crore.

The film bounced back strongly over the weekend. On Day 9, collections jumped by 86.4%, with the film earning Rs 10.25 crore, taking its India net total to Rs 111.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 153.48 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 12

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 witnessed another encouraging jump on Day 12, earning an estimated Rs 4 crore net. The film registered a 23.1% increase over its Day 11 collection of Rs 3.25 crore, while running across 8,533 shows nationwide.

With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 131.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 156.80 crore. The film also continued its run overseas, collecting an estimated Rs 0.40 crore gross on Day 12. This has taken its international total to Rs 22.30 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 179.10 crore.

Despite the arrival of The Odyssey in premium screens, Dhamaal 4 has managed to hold its ground at the ticket window. With another weekend around the corner, all eyes are now on whether the comedy blockbuster can continue its successful run and move closer to the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone.

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