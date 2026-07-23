Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's film nears Rs 180 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's comedy continues its steady run, earning Rs132.90 crore net in India and inching closer to the Rs180 crore worldwide milestone despite the weekday slowdown.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continues to hold its ground at the box office even as it enters its second week in theatres. Despite the usual weekday dip, the comedy entertainer is benefiting from strong family audiences and positive word of mouth, helping it maintain a steady run after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. While Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is drawing urban audiences and dominating premium screens, Dhamaal 4 continues to perform well across mass circuits and is now inching closer to the Rs 135 crore India net milestone.

Dhamaal 4 opening day collection

The film opened to a solid Rs 14 crore on its first day. It witnessed impressive weekend growth, collecting Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, giving the franchise a strong start.

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays. The film earned ₹8.75 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday. By the end of its first week, Dhamaal 4 had collected ₹96 crore India net and Rs 114.49 crore India gross, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 132.74 crore.

Strong second weekend boosts collections

The second week began with Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, taking the film comfortably past the Rs 100 crore India net milestone. It then bounced back over the weekend, earning Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. The impressive weekend surge pushed the film’s India net collection to Rs 124.50 crore, while its India gross reached Rs 148.40 crore. Worldwide, the film crossed Rs 169.90 crore.

On Monday, collections naturally slowed to Rs 3.25 crore, taking the India net total to Rs 127.75 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 174.20 crore. The film saw a slight improvement on Tuesday, earning Rs 4 crore, which pushed its India net collections to Rs 131.75 crore and India gross to Rs 156.80 crore.

Overseas, it added another Rs 0.40 crore, taking its international total to Rs 22.30 crore and worldwide earnings to Rs 179.10 crore.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 13

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has earned around Rs 2.75 crore on Day 13 while running across 8.357 shows nationwide. The film’s India net collection has climbed to Rs 134.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 160.02 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s signature blend of slapstick comedy, chaotic treasure hunts and laugh-out-loud misunderstandings. The story follows a group of quirky, greedy characters who embark on another madcap adventure in search of hidden treasure, leading to hilarious twists, mistaken identities and over-the-top comic situations.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

