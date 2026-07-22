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Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy nears Rs 181 crore worldwide

Explore the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 13 here to know how much this movie has collected. Read ahead to find out the worldwide and day-wise box office collection of this adventure comedy below.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 22, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy nears Rs 181 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: The multi-starrer adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 continues its strong theatrical run as it reaches its thirteenth day in cinemas. Driven by positive word-of-mouth and strong family audience turnout, the film has managed to hold steady through its second week.

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On Day 13, the comic caper collected an estimated Rs 0.71 crore net in India across thousands of active screens nationwide. This consistent momentum has now pushed the film's total India gross collection to Rs 157.64 crore, while its domestic net collection comfortably stands at Rs 132.46 crore.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13

Globally, the Indra Kumar directorial is rapidly approaching major box office milestones. Bolstered by solid overseas earnings of over Rs 22 crore, Dhamaal 4 has now raised its total worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 179.10 crore. Despite facing tough competition from major Hollywood releases in high-end urban multiplexes, the franchise's slapstick humour and massive star power have kept audiences flocking to theatres. Trade analysts project that the film is well on track to cross the coveted Rs 181 crore worldwide gross mark before entering its third weekend.

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

  • Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 14.00 crore
  • Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.50 crore
  • Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 28.50 crore
  • Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.75 crore
  • Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.50 crore
  • Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore
  • Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.00 crore
  • Week 1 Collection - Rs 96.00 crore
  • Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 5.50 crore
  • Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 10.25 crore
  • Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 12.75 crore
  • Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.25 crore
  • Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.00 crore
  • Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.11 crore

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 serves as the fourth instalment in one of Bollywood's most beloved slapstick comedy franchises, which originally kicked off in 2007. Produced by T-Series and Devgn Films, the story follows a brand-new chaotic treasure hunt filled with hilarious misadventures, slapstick gags, and wild twists. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan. Their high-energy comic timing and electric group chemistry make this ultimate family entertainer a complete riot for audience members of all ages.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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