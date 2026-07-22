Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy nears Rs 181 crore worldwide

Explore the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 13 here to know how much this movie has collected. Read ahead to find out the worldwide and day-wise box office collection of this adventure comedy below.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13: The multi-starrer adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 continues its strong theatrical run as it reaches its thirteenth day in cinemas. Driven by positive word-of-mouth and strong family audience turnout, the film has managed to hold steady through its second week.

On Day 13, the comic caper collected an estimated Rs 0.71 crore net in India across thousands of active screens nationwide. This consistent momentum has now pushed the film's total India gross collection to Rs 157.64 crore, while its domestic net collection comfortably stands at Rs 132.46 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 13

Globally, the Indra Kumar directorial is rapidly approaching major box office milestones. Bolstered by solid overseas earnings of over Rs 22 crore, Dhamaal 4 has now raised its total worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 179.10 crore. Despite facing tough competition from major Hollywood releases in high-end urban multiplexes, the franchise's slapstick humour and massive star power have kept audiences flocking to theatres. Trade analysts project that the film is well on track to cross the coveted Rs 181 crore worldwide gross mark before entering its third weekend.

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 14.00 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 28.50 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.50 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.00 crore

Week 1 Collection - Rs 96.00 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 10.25 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 12.75 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.25 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.00 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.11 crore

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 serves as the fourth instalment in one of Bollywood's most beloved slapstick comedy franchises, which originally kicked off in 2007. Produced by T-Series and Devgn Films, the story follows a brand-new chaotic treasure hunt filled with hilarious misadventures, slapstick gags, and wild twists. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan. Their high-energy comic timing and electric group chemistry make this ultimate family entertainer a complete riot for audience members of all ages.

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