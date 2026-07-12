Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sees 57% JUMP, crosses 35 crore

Discover the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day two here to see how well this movie has been performing in theatres. Read ahead to see the India and worldwide collection of this adventure comedy.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer sees 57% JUMP, crosses 35 crore

If comedy movies are your favourite, you have to see Dhamaal 4. It is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. The movie that started this beloved universe is the 2007 film Dhamaal. It has been almost 20 years since we got to see the first part of this franchise. With Dhamaal 4, you will get to see a group of people journey to find the hidden treasure.

Directed by Indra Kumar, you will get to see Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ahad Wai, and Jaaved Jaaferi headline this movie. With laughter, chaos, and a whole lot of drama, this movie revolves around a mythical treasure hidden on a remote island. Let’s dive in to see how well this movie is doing in theatres with this Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day two here.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

This Ajay Devgn starrer was released in theatres on Friday, July 10, 2026. For its premiere day, the box office collected Rs 14 crore across 10,669 shows. The total India gross collections on opening day were Rs 16.80 crore, while the total worldwide gross collection was Rs 21.80 crore. Moving on to its first Saturday, the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day two closed at Rs 22.50 crore across 10,954 shows according to Sacnilk reports.

This was a significant jump of about 57% from the first day collections. The total India gross collections now stand at Rs 43.80 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 36.50 crore so far. Just on its second day, Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark with its worldwide box office numbers and has a gross collection of Rs 53.80 crore.

Overall, this movie has been doing really well. With the weekend boost yet to bring in numbers from Sunday, Dhamaal 4 is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India collections pretty soon.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4

For all the comedy movie lovers, you need to go watch Dhamaal 4 with your loved ones. This fourth part follows the same theme of people trying to find the hidden treasure. Dhamaal 4 features a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Vijay Patkar.

Will there be a Dhamaal 5?

One question that has been on everyone's mind around Dhamaal 4 is whether there will be a fifth part to the franchise as well. The good news is that there will be a fifth movie in this franchise too. Dhamaal 5 was confirmed through a surprise post-credit tease at the end of Dhamaal 4. Fans are really excited to see more movies from the Dhamaal universe.

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