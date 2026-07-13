Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s adventure comedy, crosses Rs 90 crore worldwide

Explore the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 3 here. With this adventure comedy successfully completing its first three days, read ahead to find out the total collection this Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has collected.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s adventure comedy SURGES; crosses Rs 90 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: One movie that has been absolutely killing it at the box office right now is Dhamaal 4. This movie was released just a few days ago and has already crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in its worldwide box office collection. Dhamaal 4 is the fourth part of the Dhamaal universe.

Just like the other movies in the franchise, Dhamaal 4 will also be centred around a hidden treasure. This adventure comedy will feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. Let’s dive in to see the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 3 to find out how much this adventure comedy has collected till now.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

This fourth instalment of the Dhamaal universe premiered in the big screens on Friday, July 10, 2026. On opening day, this movie collected Rs 14 crore across 10,669 shows. This brought their total India gross collections to Rs 16.80 crore, and their total worldwide gross collection was Rs 21.80 crore. For Saturday, the collection on day 2 was closed at Rs 22.50 crore across 10,954 shows. This was a growth of 57%.

Continuing the surge in numbers, the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 3 was a net of Rs 28.50 crore across 11,481 shows. Now the total India gross collections are Rs 78.00 crore and total India net collections Rs 65.00 crore. When looking at the box office numbers overseas, according to Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 4.00 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14.00 crore so far. With this, the Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection for day 3 is Rs 92.00 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s adventure comedy SURGES; crosses Rs 90 crore worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 revolves around a group of misfits and an IRS officer (Ajay Devgn). They are all in a competitive race against each other to find a legendary, hidden treasure on a remote island. The chaos begins when a dying man passes on the location of a pirate's fortune. With this new information, everyone is now ready to take off on a wild jungle and sea adventure. Their search for the treasure gets more complicated when they run into a crew of modern pirates (Ravi Kishan) trying to secure the same hidden treasure.

About the Dhamaal franchise

This beloved franchise was started almost 20 years ago in 2007 with the first Dhamaal movie. The sequel of this movie came in 2011 and was titled Double Dhamaal. Then the makers released a third film of the franchise, called Total Dhamaal. After Dhamaal 4, fans will also get to see Dhamaal 5 soon.

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