Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's comedy crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide despite Monday CRASH

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 4: Ajay Devgn's comedy crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide despite a 69% drop on Monday. Check the latest India and overseas collections.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected Monday slowdown after a strong opening weekend at the box office. While the comedy entertainer saw a sharp dip in collections on Day 4, it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark, giving the film a solid start to its theatrical run. Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated Rs 8.75 crore net in India on its fourth day across 10,598 shows. The movie saw a drop of about 69.3% from Sunday’s solid Rs 28.50 crore haul, which is that usual sort of pattern after the weekend.

After Monday’s numbers came in, the film's total India net collection is now sitting at Rs 73.75 crore, and its India gross collection is around Rs 88.33 crore.

It also kept showing strength overseas, adding roughly Rs 1.50 crore gross on Day 4 , so the international total is at Rs 14.50 crore. That means the worldwide gross collection is now an impressive Rs 102.83 crore, just in these four days.

Occupancy remains decent despite the weekday drop

While collections dipped, Dhamaal 4 maintained a respectable occupancy throughout Monday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.79%. Morning shows opened with 7.62% occupancy, before improving to 16.62% during the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 19.54%, while the night shows witnessed the highest footfall of the day with 25.15% occupancy, indicating that audiences continued to turn up after working hours.

Can Dhamaal 4 recover its budget?

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 still has a long way to go before it starts actually balancing out the production cost. Even though it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within four days, which is a pretty encouraging sign, the movie will have to keep decent, stable collections through the coming weeks to turn into a profitable outing.

In this phase, the weekday run and the second weekend kind of decide its longer-term box office destiny, like how it goes from here onwards.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s beloved cast for another crazy comedy ride. Here, the plot turns around a 100-year-old treasure of gold, stolen from a British ship by the notorious pirate Shaitan Singh. Soon, the clues to the concealed fortune end up with a bunch of covetous misfits, and instead of working together, they form rival squads and start chasing the loot, with all kinds of mayhem, mix-ups, and sudden plot twists.

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