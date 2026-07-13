Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s comedy SOARS, nears Rs 80 crore gross in India

Read ahead to know the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 4 here. This Ajay Devgn comedy nears Rs 80 crore gross in India.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s comedy SOARS, nears Rs 80 crore gross in India

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 4: The adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has taken over cinemas within just four days of its release. Dhamaal 4 is part of the beloved Dhamaal universe and will be the fourth instalment of the franchise. You will get to see actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Riteish Deshmukh headline this movie.

All the characters in this comedy movie will be in a race to find the hidden treasure. From laughter to chaos to drama, this movie is shaping up to be the most entertaining one of 2026 yet. Let’s dive in to see the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 4 here to see how much this movie has collected yet.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 4

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 4

Released on Friday, July 10, 2026, this comedy has been winning hearts ever since its first day. On its first day in theatres, this Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 14.00 crore. For its second day, the collection increased, and the movie gained Rs 22.50 crore. On Sunday, the collection for this comedy’s third day was estimated at Rs 28.50 crore. Coming to today, the fourth Monday of this movie, the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 4 is currently estimated at Rs 2.51 crore (live data up to 5 pm), according to Sacnilk.

On day four, Dhamaal 4 is currently running 5,908 shows all over the country. According to Sacnilk data, the total India gross collection is at Rs 80.96 crore. The total India net collection of this adventure comedy is at Rs 67.51 crore. With the weekdays here, there will be an expected dip in the collection, but our prediction is that this movie will hit the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of this week!

About Dhamaal 4

If you are looking for a quick getaway from the stress and worries of your monotonous life, you are in dire need of a vacation. You should book your tickets to catch Dhamaal 4 with your loved ones this week. The director behind this adventure comedy is Indra Kumar. According to the IMDb gist of Dhamaal 4, the plot is about “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the 'Treasure of Life', facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

With chaos, drama, and comedy that will have you rolling on the floor laughing, you really need to watch Dhamaal 4.

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