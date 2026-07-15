Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film enters Rs 100 crore club worlwide

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer crosses Rs 115.44 crore worldwide, earns Rs 83.25 crore in India, and gears up for its first major test with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey arriving this week.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected Monday slowdown after a strong opening weekend at the box office. While the comedy entertainer saw a sharp dip in collections on Day 4, it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark, giving the film a solid start to its theatrical run. Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated Rs 8.75 crore net in India on its fourth day across 10,598 shows. The movie saw a 69.3% fall against Sunday’s very impressive Rs 28.50 crore take, which is kind of an ordinary pattern after the weekend anyway.

After Monday’s numbers, the film’s India net collection total is now at Rs 73.75 crore, but the India gross has climbed to about Rs 88.33 crore.

It also stayed active overseas, adding around Rs 1.50 crore gross on Day 4. Its international total now stands at Rs 14.50 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 102.83 crore within just four days.

Dhamaal 4 occupancy

Even though collections dipped, Dhamaal 4 maintained a respectable occupancy throughout Monday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.79%. Morning shows opened with 7.62% occupancy, before improving to 16.62% during the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 19.54%, while the night shows witnessed the highest footfall of the day with 25.15% occupancy, indicating that audiences continued to turn up after working hours.

Can Dhamaal 4 recover its budget?

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 still seems to have quite a journey ahead before it properly recovers its production cost. Sure, crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within four days is a decent sign, but the film will basically have to stay consistent with its collections in the coming weeks; otherwise, it may not really turn out profitable.

Its weekday performance, and especially the second weekend, will likely decide how the long-term box office story unfolds.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4, reunites the franchise’s famous cast for another kind of wild comedy adventure. Now, the whole story kind of swirls around a hundred-year-old pile of gold stolen from a British ship by the notorious pirate Shaitan Singh. Soon after, the clues that point toward the hidden fortune fall into the hands of a bunch of greedy misfits.

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