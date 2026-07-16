Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 6: Can Ajay Devgn starrer gain momentum after Wednesday's DROP?

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn's comedy sees a 31.6% drop on its first Wednesday, earns Rs 6.50 crore, yet crosses Rs 100 crore India gross.

dhamaal 4 Box Office

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 experienced a slowdown at the box office on its first Wednesday (July 15), with collections dipping after a solid start during its opening weekend. According to Sacnilk, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6, registering a 31.6% drop from its Tuesday collection of Rs 9.50 crore. The film was screened in 11,137 shows across the country on Wednesday.

Will Dhamaal 4 gain momentum after Wednesday's fall?

Even though a drop in collections on weekdays is kind of to be expected, this sharper-than-usual fall suggests the movie is going to need a solid second weekend to re-energise things at the ticket counters, because otherwise it stalls.

In spite of the dip, Dhamaal 4 stays fairly strong overall. With its latest earnings, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 89.75 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 107.11 crore, comfortably crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone in India.

Dhamaal 4 worldwide collection

The film has also been performing well in international markets. On Day 6, it added Rs 1.25 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 17.25 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 124.36 crore.

Abou Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features a fun ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

With the first week almost over, all eyes are now on whether Dhamaal 4 can bounce back over the upcoming weekend and keep its box office journey strong. The comedy has been relying heavily on its laugh-out-loud moments and the chemistry between its lead actors, which helped it deliver a solid opening. However, like many big entertainers, its real test will be how well it holds during weekdays and whether positive word of mouth can bring audiences back in bigger numbers

numbers during the second weekend.

The film continues the Dhamaal franchise’s tradition of madcap adventures and over-the-top humour, something that has worked well for the series in the past. While the first-week numbers are respectable, the coming days will be crucial in determining if it can cross bigger milestones at the box office.

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