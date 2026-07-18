Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy FINALLY crosses Rs 100 crore mark

The Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 8 has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Read ahead to know the total collection of this Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's adventure comedy.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8: The adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. While the movie has just completed its first week in theatres, fans can’t get enough of this film. Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal universe, making it popular among viewers.

Just like its previous films, this Dhamaal movie is going to be centred around hidden treasure. You will get to see actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi in this comedy drama. With this movie entering its second week, let’s dive in to see the Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 8 here.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8

This adventure comedy hit theatres on July 10, 2026. As Dhamaal 4 is part of the funny and nostalgic Dhamaal franchise, people are buying tickets to watch this new movie. For its first week, this movie collected a total of Rs 96.00 crore. With this comedy movie in its second week, the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 8 is currently estimated at Rs 5.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

For day 8, this movie had 8,158 shows running across India. Now, the total India gross collections is at Rs 120.85 crore, and the total India net collections are at Rs 101.35 crore. The Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection gross is at Rs 18.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 139.60 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection Day 8

Dhamaal 4 has been doing pretty good in the box office and has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark as well. The Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 8 records the lowest collection this movie has seen to date. Check out the day-wise collection of Dhamaal 4 here.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 14.00 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 28.50 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.50 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.00 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 5.35 crore

About Dhamaal 4

The story of Dhamaal 4 will be set around a hidden treasure and a bunch of people trying to go after it. This is the fourth instalment in the popular Bollywood comedy adventure franchise, which has drawn in more viewers to see the movie. You will get to see a star-studded cast for Dhamaal 4, such as Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan.

According to IMDb, Dhamaal 4 is about “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the 'Treasure of Life’, facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

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