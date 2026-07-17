Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy drama EYES Rs 100 crore mark in India

Discover the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 8 here to know how close this movie is to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Read ahead to see the day-wise collection of Dhamaal 4 here.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 8 Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy drama EYES Rs 100 crore mark in India

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has been winning hearts all over the world. With this movie being the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal universe, fans had been looking forward to watching this movie’s plot unfold. Right from its opening day, this movie has been beating other films’ collections.

With this movie being part of the Dhamaal universe, many fans are going to watch this movie in theatres to relive the nostalgia and comedy of the franchise. This family entertainer has been doing pretty well at the box office and has even reached very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Let’s dive in to take a look at the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 8 below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8

Ever since this movie was released in theatres, it has been collecting good numbers at the box office. Today, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was released in India, and that has affected the Dhamaal 4 box office numbers. This movie has also officially completed its first week in theatres and collected Rs 96 crore in India.

From today, this comedy drama enters its second week in theatres. For the movie’s second Friday, the Dhamaal 4 box office collection for day 8 is currently estimated at Rs 0.80 crore (live data till 3 pm), according to Sacnilk. Currently, the total India gross collections are Rs 115.43 crore and total India net is at Rs 96.80 crore. For overseas data of this movie, the Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection is currently estimated at Rs 130.43 crore, according to data by Box Office Index.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection Day 8

With a strong opening day, Dhamaal 4 has been doing pretty good in the box office. Today is the lowest collection this movie has seen till date. Check out the day-wise collection of Dhamaal 4 here.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 14.00 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 28.50 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.50 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.00 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 0.80 crore

About Dhamaal 4

Just like its previous film, this Dhamaal movie is going to be centred around hidden treasure. In Dhamaal 4, chaos will occur when people find out about a hidden treasure, and a race will begin within the group. According to the IMDb gist for Dhamaal 4, this movie follows, “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the 'Treasure of Life', facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

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