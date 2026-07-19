Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's comedy CROSSES ₹150 crore worldwide, BEATS The Odyssey; ₹200 crore club next?

Read Further: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 refuses to slow down? The comedy entertainer witnessed a massive second-weekend jump, crossed the 150 crore mark worldwide and continues to outperform its rivals, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Here's the latest box office breakdown and why the film is racing towards another blockbuster milestone.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's comedy CROSSES ₹150 crore worldwide, BEATS The Odyssey; ₹200 crore club next?

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 just isn’t slowing down. Even in its second weekend, the film pulled big numbers and kept its lead over a bunch of other recent releases. On Day 9, Saturday, it saw a sharp jump in collections, riding high on strong crowds. By now, it's crossed ₹150 crore worldwide, sealing its spot as one of the year’s biggest hits. Let’s talk numbers. Early trade reports say Dhamaal 4 brought in around ₹10 crore at the Indian box office on its ninth day. Here’s the current breakdown:

India Net: ₹111.50 crore

India Gross: ₹132.93 crore

Overseas: ₹18.75 crore

Worldwide: ₹151.68 crore

That Saturday surge gave the film a real push. Sunday’s expected to do even better. The second weekend has given Dhamaal 4 a fresh burst of momentum. Just like any good crowd-pleaser, the movie really took off with the weekend rush. Collections picked up sharply after a steady run during the week. Trade experts say families keep flocking to theaters, and the movie appeals to all age groups. Despite new films hitting screens, Dhamaal 4 keeps pulling in strong numbers and filling seats.

The Odyssey Remains The Biggest Competition

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is really the only big competition right now. Nolan’s movie has pulled in plenty of folks who want that grand cinematic experience, but even so, Dhamaal 4 hasn’t lost its stride and stays strong in the mass markets. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle hasn’t quite managed to catch up. Ajay Devgn and his ensemble cast are still ahead when it comes to collections. Audiences just seem to prefer the slapstick energy and the familiar faces.

Eyes Now On The ₹200 Crore Club

Now, all eyes are on the ₹200 crore mark. Dhamaal 4 blasted into the ₹100 crore club in its first week, and at this pace, it’s got a great shot at another big milestone. With Sunday expected to deliver solid numbers and no major Hindi releases on the horizon, box office watchers think that ₹200 crore isn’t far off. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey, Dhamaal 4 proves again that slapstick comedy mixed with a healthy dose of franchise nostalgia is still a winning formula. Audiences keep turning up, and the box office keeps climbing. For 2026, this one’s clearly a chart-topper.

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