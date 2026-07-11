Dhamaal Box Office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film opens with DECENT numbers

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 13.75 crore net on Day 1 at the Indian box office. Here's how Ajay Devgn's comedy performed worldwide, its occupancy report, and why the Dhamaal 5 announcement has everyone talking.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 has made a strong start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise hit theatres on Friday and managed to pull crowds, proving that the franchise still enjoys a loyal fan base. Although the opening is impressive, Dhamaal 4 could not surpass the Day 1 collection of Total Dhamaal, which had opened with Rs 16.5 crore net when it released in 2019. Even so, the latest film has comfortably outperformed the first two instalments of the franchise.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 13.75 crore net in India on its opening day. It was screened across 10,699 shows, taking its India gross collection to approximately Rs 16.50 crore.

The original Dhamaal, released in 2007, had opened with just Rs 2.38 crore before going on to collect Rs 50.73 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. Double Dhamaal, which released in 2011, earned Rs 7.6 crore on its opening day and eventually finished with a worldwide collection of Rs 70.54 crore. While Dhamaal 4 hasn't managed to beat Total Dhamaal's opening, it has still registered the second-best opening in the franchise.

Dhamaal 4 overseas collection

The film has also posted decent numbers overseas. It collected around Rs 5 crore gross in international markets on Day 1, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.50 crore.

Dhamaal 4 occupancy rate

In terms of occupancy, the film recorded an overall 18.47% occupancy on Friday. Morning showings kicked off kind of slow, with an 8.38% occupancy, though the crowds kept leaning in more and more as the day went on. By afternoon, 19.15% was logged, and the evening showing turned out to be the real highlight- 24.85% occupancy. Then, the night show occupancy figures landed at 42.00%.

Dhamaal 4 vs Alpha vs Welcome To The Jungle

Despite competition from Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 has secured a healthy opening. The real test, however, will come over the weekend, when the film is expected to witness a jump in collections if word of mouth remains favourable.

Dhamaal 5 in the making?

One of the biggest surprises for fans came after the film ended. In a post-credit scene, the makers officially announced Dhamaal 5, confirming that another sequel is already in development. It was also revealed that Farhad Samji will direct the next instalment. While the announcement excited many fans, others questioned whether the franchise really needed another sequel.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand. The film continues the franchise's signature blend of slapstick comedy, chaotic adventures and family-friendly entertainment that has made the Dhamaal series one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises.

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