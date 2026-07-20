Dhammal 4 Box Office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn's comedy BOUNCES BACK, inches closer to Rs 170 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy witnesses a strong second weekend, earning Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10 and nearing Rs 170 crore globally.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continued its strong run at the box office over its second weekend, with collections picking up once again on Day 10. The comedy entertainer witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 170 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 10

According to early estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 12.75 crore on its second Saturday (July 19), registering a 24.4% growth compared to Friday’s earnings of Rs 10.25 crore.

With this, the film’s India net collection has climbed to Rs 124.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 148.40 crore. The film has also maintained a steady run overseas. It earned Rs 1.25 crore internationally on Day 10, taking its overseas total to Rs 21.50 crore. As a result, its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 169.90 crore after ten days in theatres.

Dhamaal 4 occupancy rate

The jump in collections was supported by stronger theatre occupancy across the country. Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 39.35% Hindi occupancy across 8,712 shows on Saturday.

The film opened the day with 19.23% occupancy during the morning shows before gaining momentum through the day. Afternoon shows registered 46.62% occupancy, while the evening shows witnessed the highest footfall at 56.46%. Night shows closed with a respectable 35.08% occupancy.

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 enjoyed an impressive opening weekend, collecting Rs 14 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 8.75 crore, Rs 9.50 crore, Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 6 crore over the next four days. It wrapped up its first week with an India net collection of Rs 96 crore.

The second week started on a slower note with Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, but the film bounced back over the weekend, collecting Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, giving its box office run fresh momentum.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise and is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore. The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Esha Gupta.

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