Did you know Akshay Kumar is the only actor across Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood to have not delivered a flop since 6 years?

The hit and fit actor of Bollywood, is currently one of the busiest stars of Bollywood, who always juggles between the shooting and promotions of his films. While the handsome hunk has been delivering box office hits and blockbusters in the past few years, you would be surprise to know that his last flop was in the year 2015. Well, can you guess that film, it's Brothers, which also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film was the remake of Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton starrer Warrior. While Brothers took great opening, the negative reviews hampered the collections of the film. It was co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

But post that, we saw Akki delivering films, where every movie reached BEP (break even point) and some of them turned out to be blockbusters. These films included , Jolly LLB 2, Gold, Mission, Mangal, , and others.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which also features , and in key roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy-thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19 and will clash with Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 at the box office. It will be also released in 3D formats in selected cinemas. It is produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and of Emmay Entertainment. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.