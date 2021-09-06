The Queen of Bollywood, is one of the rare actresses, who has managed to pull the crowd in the theatres with her stardom and films like , , Queen and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi are classic examples of that. Talking about her box office power, the actress holds a special milestone as blockbuster romantic-comedy, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the highest grossing women-centric film in Bollywood with the whopping collections of Rs 152 crore at the domestic box office. Made on the moderate budget of around Rs 31 crore, the film went on to become of the most profitable ventures of the Hindi film industry. Also Read - 'Stop Bullying' says Kangana Ranaut to national multiplex chains that are NOT INTERESTED to screen Thalaivii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colour Yellow Productions (@cypplofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

The Aanand L Rai venture, which featured Kangana Ranaut in dual roles, also starred , , Jimmy Sheirgill and in pivotal roles. Apart from garnering appreciation, Kangana also bagged Best Actress – Critics (Filmfare) and Best Actress (National) awards. Writer bagged two National Awards for screenplay and dialogues. Also Read - Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of Thalaivii, which is set to hit the screens on September 10 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is based on the life of actress-turned-politician, J Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay, the biographical political drama also features Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon's Mimi leaked online, Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions, SidNaaz to enter Bigg Boss 15 and more