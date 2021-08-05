Did you know? Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike achieved THESE box office records by beating Prabhas' Baahubali 2

's 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike was not a surprise hit but a massive monstrous blockbuster, which surpassed all the expectations at the box office. The war cry of the film, 'How's The Josh? High Sir' became an instant rage across the country. With collections of over Rs 245 crore at the domestic market, the film is among the highest grossers of all-time. While it has made a special place in our hearts, you would be surprise to know that during its theatrical run, the film shattered several records, which were created by India's biggest blockbuster : The Conclusion. Also Read - Trending South news today: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR share an important update, Tejasswi Prakash does a Devsena and more

Yes, Uri: The Surgical Strike had beaten and 's Baahubali 2 to become the highest fourth (Rs 18.94 crore), fifth (Rs 12.50 crore), sixth and seventh (Rs 6.82 crore) weekend grosser (Rs 4.03 crore) of all-time. Following that it also turned out to be highest seventh, eighth and ninth week grosser in the country. In fact, it became the first Bollywood, which to score more in its second weekend (Rs 37.96 crore) compared to its first one (Rs 35.73 crore). This achievement showed how the repeat value of the film converted into great box office numbers.

The military drama is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border. It also stars Paresh Rawal, , , Manasi Parekh, Swaroop Sampat and in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the Uri team (director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala and actor Vicky Kaushal) is coming together again for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also features in a lead role, It will be shot across Greenland, , New Zealand and Namibia. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.