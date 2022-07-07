Dilip Kumar (real name Yusuf Khan) has left an indelible mark and then some on the Indian film industry and movie-buffs for generations to come. The doyen of Hindi cinema, a thespian if ever there, was one of the biggest stars cinema has ever seen across the entire globe and arguably the greatest actor India has ever produced Not surprising, Dilip Kumar's irreplaceable legacy was built on delivering a number of Hindi cinema's finest performances in many of its most memorable classics and masterpieces, which had created box office records that are too vast to list in one article alone. Also Read - Ayesha Singh, Kaveri Priyam, Sayli Salunkhe - 5 TV actresses who rose to being leads from supporting roles

Dilip Kumar's unique box office record

So, today, being first death anniversary, we've decided to let you in on one particular box office record that the legend holds, which has since never been emulated in any Indian film industry leave alone Bollywood. You'd be extremely surprised to know that Dilip saab is the only actor in India to have delivered at least one bonafide clean hit at the box office for 15 years straight, from 1947 to 1961 – something that neither Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan nor Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra has done to their credit. A herculean feat indeed, especially in Bollywood, where actors are happy to deliver a clean hit at least once every 2 years. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kriti Sanon gets skinny-shamed; Zayed Khan reacts on Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni's relationship and more

Check out the superstar's hit-machine record over these years, including all the box office numbers and verdicts below:

1947

Jugnu - Collection Unknow [Verdict: Hit]

1948

Shaheed - Collection Unknow [Verdict: Hit]

Mela - Collection Unknow [Verdict: Hit]

1949

Andaz - Collection Unknow [Verdict: Hit]

Shabnam - Collection Unknow [Verdict: Hit]

1950

Babul - Rs. 70 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

Jogan - Rs. 62 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

Arzoo - Rs. 45 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

1951

Deedar - Rs. 80 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

1952

Aan - Rs. 1.50 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Daag - Rs. 80 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

1953

Footpath - Rs. 55 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

1954

Amar - Rs. 50 lakh nett [Verdict: Hit]

1955

Uran Khatola - Rs. 1.10 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

1956

Azaad - Rs. 1.50 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

1957

Naya Daur - Rs. 2.25 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

1958

- Rs. 2.00 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Yahudi - Rs. 1.00 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

1959

Paigham - Rs. 1.40 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

1960

Mughal-E-Azam - Rs. 5.50 crore nett [Verdict: All-Time Blockbuster]

Kohinoor - Rs. 1.50 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

1961

Gunga Jumna - Rs. 3.50 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

RIP, Dilip Kumar. There'll never be another like you! Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Boys season 3 finale trailer, The Lord of the Rings - the Rings of Power teaser and more