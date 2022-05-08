Doctor Strange 2 has stormed theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU. Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui lifts the winner's trophy; Payal Rohati is the runner-up

The day 1 collection of the film is close to ₹30 crore nett, pegging it just behind Avengers: Endgame's opening of ₹53.10 crore nett, Spider-Man: No Way Home's opening of ₹32.67 crore nett and Avengers: Infinity War's opening of ₹31.30 crore nett. Now as "Marvel-lous" as that may seem, and of course it is, our trade source reveals that the real picture is slightly different.

Apparently, Doctor Strange 2 registered a 50-55% occupancy throughout the day across the country, with several theatres having an even lower occupancy of 40-45%. This means that the opening of the film should've been in the range of ₹22-23 crore nett, which, too, would've indeed been a big number, but the gargantuan start it has taken has been largely boosted by the insane ticket rates, especially in multiplexes.

So, this is about the box office opening in India. How much though is Doctor Strange 2 slated to open at in its home country of the US and worldwide? Well, as per early estimated and our trade sources, the and starrer is tracking to the tune of $205 million for its opening weekend in the US alone, followed by a lifetime gross at the US box office of $520 million. As for its total worldwide cume, it seems that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to rake in $1.1 billion over the course of its entire run, making it the sixth MCU movie to collect in excess of $200 million and $500 million in its opening weekend and lifetime run in America, plus the eleventh Marvel movie to make over $1 billion in worldwide sales.