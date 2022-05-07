Doctor Strange 2 has stormed theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: 10 Bollywood actresses who have delivered maximum hits [View Pics]

So, if you, too, can't contain your excitement for the Doctor Strange sequel and have already watched it on day one or have booked your tickets over the weekend, then you've landed at the right place. We've got some exciting box office dope on the movie right here. Our same trade sources and similar box office tracking, which revealed the movie's advanced booking, has thrown up an eye-popping day one collection of the film to the tune of ₹30 crore nett or slightly above, with a 50-55% occupancy throughout the day across the country in all languages, which might just fall short of Spider-Man: No Way Home's opening of ₹32.67 crore nett, but could beat Avengers: Infinity War's opening of ₹31.30 crore nett.

So, this the box office opening prediction for India. How much though is Doctor Strange 2 slated to open at in its home country of the US and worldwide? Well, as per early estimated and our trade sources, the and starrer is tracking to the tune of $205 million for its opening weekend in the US alone, followed by a lifetime gross at the US box office of $520 million. As for its total worldwide cume, it seems that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to rake in $1.1 billion over the course of its entire run, making it the sixth MCU movie to collect in excess of $200 million and $500 million in its opening weekend and lifetime run in America, plus the eleventh Marvel movie to make over $1 billion in worldwide sales.