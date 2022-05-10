Doctor Strange 2 began with a bang in the India, drawing ₹28.35 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 6th May, and then held pretty well over the weekend, hauling ₹25.75 crore nett and ₹25.40 crore nett on days 2 and 3, Saturday, 7th May, and Sunday, 8th May. The drops, were marginal and more than expected as these Hollywood tentpoles are exceedingly front loaded more often than not. However, the day 4 figure has shown an alarming drop, with just ₹8 crore nett on Monday, 9th May, bringing its 4-day total to ₹87.50 crore nett. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Old screenshot of actor's chat with Amber Heard's mom Paige Heard goes viral, 'It’s the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber'

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Doctor Strange 2 in India below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹28.35 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹25.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹25.40 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹8 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹87.50 crore nett

The box office collection is still very respectable and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still a bonafide hit in the Indian market, but it's not going to come anywhere close to No Way Home, which was released in dying stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, with theatrical restrictions still in place. As for Infinity War and Endgame's collections...well, they're a distant dream at this stage. Doctor Strange 2 has made the necessary initial whack needed to push it into 'clean hit' status, but it's now clear that the content has not been appreciated as much, as was indicative with the early reviews themselves.

Coming to its global numbers, Doctor Strange 2 has brought in $185 million in the US and $265 million from other countries for a collective worldwide cume of $450 million in its opening weekend. That slots the and starrer as the fourth highest opening weekend ever for an MCU film worldwide, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home in that order. If that wasn't enough, then the Marvel movie has also secured the sixth biggest opening weekend worldwide of all time for any film.