Doctor Strange 2 is set to storm theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU.
Now, if one were to jog their memory a bit, you'd recollect that Spider-Man No Way Home had minted ₹32.67 crore nett on day 1 in India and ₹108.37 crore nett over its first weekend, where as Avengers Infinity War had raked in ₹31.30 crore nett and ₹94.30 crore nett on its opening day and opening weekend respectively, and given the huge advanced sale of Doctor Strange 2, it's a distinct possibility that it could surpass all these numbers. That being said, the advanced bookings represent its entire first weekend, so a lot is still dependent on how much it collects in actuals on the day itself.
