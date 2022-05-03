Doctor Strange 2 box office collection India: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer rakes in Rs 20 crore in advance alone; Spider-Man, Avengers records in DANGER

The advanced bookings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while extraordinary in India, do represent ticket sales over the entire weekend, so if it has to break Spider-Man No Way Home and Avengers' records, it'll need to perform well in actuals, too