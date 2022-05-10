Doctor Strange 2 box office collection worldwide: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer unleashes a multiverse of money in its opening weekend

Doctor Strange 2's box office prediction for its global market was pegged by BollywoodLife in excess of $200 million for the USA and over $500 million worldwide. after speaking to our trade sources and computing our own box office tracking, we had slated the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer to fetch to the tune of $205 million for its opening weekend in the US alone, followed by a lifetime gross at the US box office of $520 million. While the actual number has come in slightly lower than our prediction, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has still made a whopping amount in its opening weekend across all markets. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung talking about buying affordable wine for band members is relatable AF

Doctor Strange 2 has brought in $185 million in the US and $265 million from other countries for a collective worldwide cume of $450 million. That slots the and starrer as the fourth highest opening weekend ever for an MCU film worldwide, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home in that order. If that wasn't enough, then the Marvel movie has also secured the sixth biggest opening weekend worldwide of all time for any film.

Coming to its numbers in India, Doctor Strange 2 began with a bang, drawing ₹28.35 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 6th May, and then held pretty well over the weekend, hauling ₹25.75 crore nett and ₹25.40 crore nett on days 2 and 3, Saturday, 7th May, and Sunday, 8th May. The drops, were marginal and more than expected as these Hollywood tentpoles are exceedingly front loaded more often than not. However, the day 4 figure has shown an alarming drop, with just ₹8 crore nett on Monday, 9th May, bringing its 4-day total to ₹87.50 crore nett.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Doctor Strange 2 in India below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹28.35 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹25.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹25.40 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹8 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹87.50 crore nett

The box office collection is still very respectable and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still a bonafide hit in the Indian market, but it's not going to come anywhere close to No Way Home, which was released in dying stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, with theatrical restrictions still in place. As for Infinity War and Endgame's collections...well, they're a distant dream at this stage. Doctor Strange 2 has made the necessary initial whack needed to push it into 'clean hit' status, but it's now clear that the content has not been appreciated as much, as was indicative with the early reviews themselves.