The second half of 2023 has been a very successful one for Bollywood. The latest releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have taken the box office by storm. Both the films turned out to be massive successes despite clashing at the box office. And now it is time for Dream Girl 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the movie is going to hit the theatres on August 25. There is enough buzz around the film given that the first part was a perfect entertainer. With only two days left to release, the question arises if Dream Girl 2 will meet box office success or not. Here's an update about its advance booking and more.

Dream Girl 2: Here's how much Ayushmann Khurrana will make on day 1

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Dream Girl 2 registered advance booking of around 14 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. This was by the end of August 22. Given the numbers, Dream Girl 2 is looking for an opening day collections at approximately Rs 9 crore. Even though the number appears to be lesser than that of the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 that had touched the Rs 10 crore mark, it is still pretty decent. The first instalment of Dream Girl was a hit and it had touched the total India Net Collection mark to Rs 142.26. It remains to be seen if Dream Girl 2 rakes in similar figures or crosses the mark. Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors and is known for his stellar performance in almost every film. The trailer Dream Girl 2 has piqued everyone's interest and fans are looking forward to it.

All about Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 will once again have Ayushmann Khurrana transforming into Pooja. This time, it won't be just his voice as Pooja but he will be seen in a getup of a woman. It is going to be one roller-coaster ride as Pooja will have to marry character Shahrukh played by Abhishek Banerjee. Ample of comedy is coming our way. Dream Girl 2 is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and many more in pivotal roles. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.