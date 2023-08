Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pooja’ is winning hearts at the box office. His latest release Dream Girl 2 has been giving tough competition to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 which has been creating a storm at the box office. The film raced past the collections of Gadar 2 on Saturday and is inching closer towards being declared a clean hit at the box office. With the positive word of mouth around the Ayushmann-starrer, the film eyes to put up up a decent total before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits the theaters next month. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 box office collection day one: Ayushmann Khurrana gets career-best opening at Rs 10.69 crores; netizens say, 'Very Happy For Bollywood'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 3 put up a decent total at the end of its first weekend. The film collected Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day and saw a big jump in its collection on day 2. The film collected Rs 14.02 crore. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the film witnessed yet another big jump on day 3 and collected Rs 16 crore according to early estimates. With this, the first weekend collection of Dream Girl 2 at the Indian box office stood at Rs 40.71 crore. The Ayushmann-starrer saw a 48.85% occupancy on Sunday.

Dream Girl 2 gives tough competition to Gadar 2

Despite being a smaller budget film in comparison to Sunny Deol's high-octane actioner Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 managed to hold its ground and gave a tough competition to Gadar 2 over the weekend. On Saturday, Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 14.02 crore surpassed the collections of Gadar 2, which collected Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday.

Dream Girl 2 Cast

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the film stars Ananya Pandey as Ayushmann’s love interest. The ensemble cast of Dream Girl 2 includes several popular actors including Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, and Manoj Joshi.

Dream Girl 2 Plot

The plot of Dream Girl 2 revolves around Ayushmann’s Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. Life changes for Karam when he has to take on the glamorous avatar of ‘Pooja,’ which creates chaos and madness in his life.

What Ayushmann Khurrana said about Dream Girl 2

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ayushmann spoke about how Dream Girl 2 is different from Dream Girl. "In Dream Girl, you could only hear Pooja, but now in Dream Girl 2, you will see Pooja, and that is a very big difference. We used to shoot in the 45-degree heat of Mathura, wearing wigs, makeup was melting, there were scars on my body, waxing, shaving, everything was very tough,” the actor said.