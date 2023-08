Dream Girl 2 got decently good reviews from critics, and audiences have enjoyed Ayushmann Khurrana's comic caper. The sequel of the 2019 film Dream Girl is off to a very good start. It is better than Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Dream Girl 2 has made Rs 10.69 crores on the opening day at the box office. This is indeed good news for everyone. Ayushmann Khurrana has got his career best opening with these numbers. Dream Girl 2 sees him return as Karam/Pooja who becomes a bar dancer to earn enough cash to marry his rich lady love Pari who is the daughter of a lawyer in Mathura. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 Exclusive: Ananya Panday wants to steal THIS from Suhana Khan; Ayushmann Khurrana envies Ranbir Kapoor for Rockstar

Dream Girl 2 box office collection Day One

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Paresh Rawal are the main actors of Dream Girl 2. The success of the movie is very important for Bollywood for the reason that even smaller stars need box office releases. We have seen that quite a few decent films of younger stars have come directly on OTT.

He has said that the movie picked up momentum in the evening shows. Even Ayushmann Khurrana thanked the audience for giving him such a good start at the box office.

Netizens celebrate Dream Girl 2 box office

Netizens are thrilled to see the performance of Dream Girl 2 at the box office. They feel that Bollywood is now truly back. A person said that Bollywood is the real identity of the Indian film industry and needs to be back on its feet. Others felt that haters must have fled now seeing how audience is back in the cinema halls.

Dream Girl 2 sees Karam/Pooja caught in a messy situation as he gets married to Shah Rukh played by Abhishek Banerjee. In the mean time, the owner of his dance bar Sajjan Tiwari also falls hard for him/her.