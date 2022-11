Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and others' starrer Drishyam 2 was released on Friday. The film has managed to win hearts with its gripping storyline and plot. The film has impressed audiences with its plot and the actors acting chops. Drishyam 2's box office collection for day 2 is quite impressive. So far the film has made Rs 7.60 crore at global chains on day 1. Later, this leads to a collection of Rs. 15 crores on day 2 and it seems as if the box office collection has taken a jump. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has recorded the third-best opening day post-COVID-19. The film reportedly collected a smashing box office number of Rs. 36.97 crore on Friday and Saturday. Also Read - Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer to cross Rs 100 crore in first week? Here's how much it will collect in the weekends

The day 2 box office collection numbers of film showcase a massive jump from Rs 7.60 crores to Rs 11.5 crores. Reportedly, Drishyam 2 has ranked in about Rs 21 crores on day 2 and made a vast jump of 50%. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers of day 1 and day 2 on his social media. He also tweeted that midnight shows are going on in several multiplex chains due to audience's demand.

There are reports that Ajay's film will hit Rs. 50 crore mark this weekend. The film has collected Rs 15.30 crores on day 1 and has overtaken 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's collection.