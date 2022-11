Ajay Devgn is back with the crime thriller Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam. The movie, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna, has opened to positive reviews from audience and critics alike. With the positive word of mouth and advance booking, Drishyam 2 is all set to register a double digit opening at the box office. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Public Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer will surprise you with all the masala; check out audience reaction [Watch Video]

According to the reports, Drishyam 2 has already crossed Rs 3 crore mark in the advance booking ticket sales and it is set to earn more Rs 10 crore approximately on its opening day. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta has stated that Drishyam 2 opening day collection can go up to Rs 12 crore.

"The franchise has become a cult of sorts. Moreover, it won't face any competition from Kantara as the film is in its last lap," Komal Nahta was quoted as saying by India Today. Going by the early estimates, Drishyam 2 can become the third highest advance booking film after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film, which itself was a remake of the hit Malayalam superhit movie of the same name with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The 2015 Drishyam was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 because of cirrhosis. The sequel has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, son of producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and features the music of the southern sensation, Devi Sri Prasad.