Bollywood is in jubilant mood. Drishyam 2 is doing roaring business at the box office. The Sunday numbers are reportedly terrific. Experts are predicting that Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's film has made in the range of Rs 26-28 crores on Sunday. The worldwide collections of the movie are in the bracket of Rs 65 to 68 crores. This is good news for Bollywood. Many feel that Ajay Devgn should have released Drishyam 2 on Diwali. The movie was not even promoted very extensively. It is a faithful remake of Drishyam 2, the Malayalam movie directed by Jeethu Joseph. Fans are loving the brilliant story, the performances of the main cast and the mind-blowing climax of the film.

The total box office stands at Rs 63.67 crores as per expert handles. The movie is galloping towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It should cross that by the first Friday. It seems the budget of the film has been recovered already. The biggest growth has been seen in the Central India circuit where it had collections of over Rs 1 crore.

#Drishyam2 #AjayDevgn This film is INSANE BLOCKBUSTER! Industry folks fainted & silent,Boycott gang DEAD! Power of 90’s STAR Intact

Friday – 15.38 cr

Saturday – 21.59 cr (40.3 % +)

Sunday – 26.70 cr (23.65 % +)

Total – 63.67 cr

Estimated:

Week 1 – 95 cr

By 2nd Friday – 100 cr https://t.co/u1JhSjZLh9 — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) November 20, 2022

The film took an opening of Rs 15.11 crores which was greater than that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan and Tabu's film had made Rs 14 crores plus on its first day. The success of Drishyam 2 is a relief for Ajay Devgn who has two flops, Runway 34 and Thank God. Tabu has seen a terrific 2022. Her two films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 have taken great opening. Kangana Ranaut praised her a lot saying that she is an inspiration. We have to see how quickly Drishyam 2 touches the Rs 100 crore mark. The industry is also praising filmmaker Abhishek Pathak.