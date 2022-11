Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and the cast of Drishyam 2 have all the reasons to celebrate. The film made it to the theatres last Friday and it has managed to have a good run at the box office. While Bollywood films have been suffering at the box office for a while now, Drishyam 2 turned out to be a hit film. Fans loved Ajay Devgn and Tabu's thriller drama and positive word of mouth helped the film to achieve good numbers. Even on day 5, Drishyam 2 managed to get the collection in double numbers. Also Read - Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn talks about film's superb box office run; says the audience cannot be served 'bullshit'

Entertainment News: All about Drishyam 2's box office collections

As reported by Taran Adarsh, 's Drishyam 2 managed to make Rs 10.48 crore at the box office. It saw a slight drop in numbers as on Monday, the film collected Rs 11.87 crore. With this, the total collection of the film is Rs 86.49 after five days of its release. If the film continues at the same pace, it will easily cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The Saturday an Sunday collections of the film were massive and Drishyam 2 kept entertaining all over the week too. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals if Sai will ever marry him on the show? [Exclusive]

While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/rYey2kcOt2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2022

As per reports, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection. Drishyam 2 has got critical acclaim and the movie has managed to break the dry spell of Bollywood films. Also Read - Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and more Hindi films emerge highest opening weekend box office grossers of 2022

Now, next Bollywood film to hit the theatres is and 's Bhediya. It is an out-an-out masala Bollywood film with dance numbers, thrill, romance and more. It remains to be seen if Bhediya works at the box office or not.