Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta have all the reasons to celebrate. Their latest release Drishyam 2 has managed to gain good numbers at the box office. Bollywood has been going through a tough time with many big releases failing at the box office. But Drishyam 2 is an exception. The film has managed to mint money and even critical acclaim. Ajay Devgn and the team got good reviews from the masses and critics for Drishyam 2. And now by the seventh day, the film has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

's Drishyam 2 now enters the mighty 100-crore club

As per the early trends, Drishyam 2 has collected Rs 8.50-9.20 crore on its seventh day. There is a dip in numbers by the first Thursday but it has made enough to take the number to pass Rs 100 crore. By the end of the sixth day, the film had collected Rs 96 crore. It is surely a big day and a success story for the team to witness Drishyam 2 entertain the masses thoroughly and it was quite expected that the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club given that it got a very good response over the first weekend. It opened to Rs 15 crore and over Saturday and Sunday - it made more than Rs 21 crore and Rs 26 crore respectively. Given that Ajay Devgn's recent few films have failed at the box office, the success of Drishyam 2 comes as a relief.

Bhediya up next

Today, and 's Bhediya releases in the big screens. It is a creature film produced by and directed by Amar Kaushik. It remains to be seen if Bhediya serves a good competition to Drishyam 2 or not. Only time will tell.