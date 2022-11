The box office game has been pretty interesting this year. Bollywood films have had a tough time registering great numbers. A few films like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more managed to earn well but biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha and more have tanked miserably at the box office. Over the few weeks, many films have hit theatres. Last week, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sara, Ishita Dutta starrer Drishyam 2 made it to the theatres and this Friday, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya released. Did Bhediya hamper Drishyam 2's number? Also Read - Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta reveals the challenges she faced playing her role [Watch Video]

Box office collections of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya

As reported by Box Office India, Drishyam 2 did not have any effect on its box office collections due to the release of Bhediya. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film rather had an underwhelming opening day at the theatres. It made Rs 6.75 crore nett. It started slow but picked up by the evening. On the other hand, Drishyam 2 maintained its hold even on its eighth day. On the second Friday, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer made Rs 7.50 crore. With this, the total of Drishyam 2 has almost reached Rs 110 crore. The film directed by Abhishek Pathak is surely a hit but it is too early to gauge anything for Varun Dhawan's film Bhediya. Also Read - Drishyam 2, RRR, and more movies in 2022 that proved Ajay Devgn is the box office king [Watch Video]

All about Bhediya

Direted by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya received positive reviews from all corners. Netizens and critics liked the VFX on the film. Abhishek Banerjee was outstanding in the film. However, now the positive word of mouth has to convert into numbers. Bhediya needs to register more footfalls over Saturday and Sunday in order to make up for an underwhelming first day. Varun Dhawan's last film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo was a hit at the box office and fingers are crossed for Bhediya. Also Read - Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran BREAKS SILENCE on getting trolled for kissing husband in public