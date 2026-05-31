Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Mohanlal-starrer NEARS Rs 100 Cr net in India after strong saturday

Read further on Drishyam 3 Day 10 collections and how Kerala drove the weekend surge.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Mohanlal-starrer NEARS Rs 100 Cr net in India after strong saturday

Drishyam 3 isn’t losing steam. The Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph thriller actually picked up speed in its second weekend, pushing its global total past Rs 219 crore. After a small drop on Friday, ticket sales bounced back on Day 10. According to Sacnilk, Saturday saw Rs 5.05 crore net in India a 17.4% jump from the previous day’s Rs 4.30 crore. Audiences are spreading the word. The film’s mystery is clearly keeping people hooked as it rolls into a third week.

Second Weekend Brings Fresh Momentum

On Saturday alone, Drishyam 3 played across 2,570 shows, raising the India net total to Rs 91.30 crore. Gross receipts in India now sit at Rs 105.94 crore.

10-Day Box Office Breakdown

The film finished its first week at Rs 81.95 crore net. It added Rs 6.65 crore on Day 8, dipped to Rs 4.30 crore on Day 9, then bounced back with Rs 5.05 crore on Day 10. This pattern shows families and repeat viewers are keeping theaters busy.

Overseas Run Remains Strong

Overseas, Drishyam 3 continues to perform. Day 10 alone brought in Rs 6 crore from international markets, raising the overseas total to Rs 113.75 crore. Put together with Indian earnings, the film’s global gross stands at Rs 219.69 crore and it’s closing in on another major milestone.

Kerala Stays the Top Market

Kerala remains the heart of Drishyam 3’s success. The state contributed Rs 4.35 crore gross on Day 10, far outpacing other regions. Karnataka followed with Rs 61 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 35 lakh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chipped in Rs 25 lakh, and the rest of India collected Rs 30 lakh. Evening and night shows drew larger crowds, with Malayalam occupancy reaching 56.83% at night and averaging 38.35% for the day.

Looking ahead, with Rs 91.30 crore net in India and Rs 219.69 crore worldwide, Drishyam 3 is rapidly closing in on the Rs 100 crore net milestone at home. Its strong hold during the second weekend means the film might enjoy a long and healthy run if the weekdays hold up.

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