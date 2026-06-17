Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer becomes Mollywood’s third highest grosser overseas

Drishyam 3 overseas box office collection: How much has Mohanlal's film earned?

Mohanlal Strikes Gold Again

Mohanlal's much talked about crime thriller Drishyam 3 has had an incredible run at the global box office. The third installment of the blockbuster franchise managed to strike a chord with the viewers worldwide and is now getting ready for its OTT premiere on June 18.

As the film wraps up its theatrical journey overseas, its final international box office numbers are in, and they're impressive.

Drishyam 3 Overseas Box Office Collection

The Malayalam blockbuster has performed really well across key international markets. This includes the Middle East, North America, and the UK-Ireland region.

Through Middle East market, the film has earned Rs 61.17 crore and with

North America market (including USA & Canada), it has earned Rs 18.61 crore. The film's collection from UK & Ireland stands at Rs 13.41 crore.

With these numbers, Drishyam 3 has finished its overseas run with an incredible Rs 111.7 crore gross collection in just 26 days.

Mohanlal's second biggest overseas hit

The film has now become Mohanlal's second-highest overseas grosser. It is trailing only L2: Empuraan which had earned Rs 142.25 crore internationally.

With an overseas total of Rs 111.7 crore, Drishyam 3 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film in overseas markets.

Top 5 Malayalam films at overseas box office:

1. L2: Empuraan – Rs142.25 crore

2. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – 119.9 crore

3. Drishyam 3 – Rs 111.7 crore

4. Thudarum – Rs 93.8 crore

5. Vaaja 2 – Rs 85.75 crore

Although Drishyam 3 needed additional Rs 8.2 crore to overtake Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and move into second place, its theatrical run has now nearly ended. And the milestone appears out of reach.

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