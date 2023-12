Dunki is getting an amazing response from every corner. The Rajkumar Hirani movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs. It is a social drama movie which talks about the Donkey Flight which is an illegal immigration technique. The first day looks amazing for the social drama movie, Shah Rukh and the Dunki team have delivered a perfect family entertainer with a soul which fans can enjoy this holiday season. Let's check out second-day advance bookings...

For all the entertainment news-related updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more to be franchise king; audiences want sequels to THESE 4 films

Dunki advance booking day 2 early estimate: SRK movie to have strong growth with word of mouth

As per reports, the official figures for day 1 for Dunki will come out tomorrow morning. So far, the movie seems to have fetched great numbers at the box office. The early estimates predict around Rs 30 crore opening day collections. Now, a Sacnilk report has dropped the advance booking report for day 2. And while there's a slight dip owing to the working day, the love for the movie is spreading through word of mouth. So far, the movie has collected Rs 6.39 crores in advance booking across the country. But there's a lot of positive word of mouth for Dunki. Also, there are OTS bookings or spot bookings as well. Since it's the weekend with Christmas around the corner, fans are likely to drop by theatres and watch the heartwarming movie. Also Read - Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan finds the perfect filmmaker in Raju Hirani to revisit his romantic persona in socially relevant film

Watch this video of Dunki here:

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's masterstroke to pull audience to theatres

BollywoodLife informed you exclusively that in times when everyone is chasing box office numbers, Dunki makers, Shah Rukh Khan and team, are aiming to just get the audience to theatres. While other filmmakers and producers increase the prices of tickets to fetch the highest box office collection, Dunki makers have kept prices ranging from lowest to highest. They want to get the masses to theatres and it's a masterstroke since a lot of people would be home to spend time with family and friends due to vacations. And what better way than to spend time watching a heartwarming movie with a very new subject such as Dunki? Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he deleted Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's kiss scene from climax; 'When he pulls the zip...'

Trending Now

Apart from SRK, Taapsee and Vicky, Dunki also stars Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover to name a few. Have you booked tickets for Dunki? Or have you watched Dunki? Share your views by tweeting @bollywood_life.