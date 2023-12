Shah Rukh Khan has given two big hits this year, Pathaan and Jawan. He has made everyone fall in love with him all over again with his performances. He is now set to give his third hit of the year with Dunki. Dunki is one of the most awaited films right now. The trailer of the film has received amazing response and the songs of the film are also being loved by the audience. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is all set to release on December 21 and the advance booking for the film has begun. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create history at the box office for the third time in a single year

The advance bookings of Dunki

The film is already winning hearts and we can say that from the advance bookings of the film. Yes, the film is getting all the love even before its release. The advance bookings have crossed Rs 1 crore gross for opening day in India. This means that the film is definitely going to be a big hit. Dunki is all set to treat the audience with a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming.

Dunki is all set to clash at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Salaar is all set to release on December 22 and is one of the most awaited South movies. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

Live: #Dunki crosses 1 Cr advance booking gross for opening day in India.? — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 16, 2023

Recently, it was being reported that Prabhas wants to have a face-to-face meeting with Shah Rukh Khan about the screen allocation. As per Zoom TV, a source in Hyderabad revealed that Prabhas wants a ratio of 50:50 screens even in the Hindi cinema because Shah Rukh Khan dominates there.