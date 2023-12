While Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is ruling the hearts of the audience in India, it also has made a significant mark on the global front. As the film has impressed the family audience, it has also emerged as a relatable film for the NRI who are living abroad and miss their homeland. This has indeed made the film leave its mark on the global front, where the audience is enjoying the film on this Christmas day as a treat. The film is treading at No. 1 place both in Australia and New Zealand by beating all Hollywood movies.

Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan new movie zooms past Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2

Dunki has indeed made an instant connection with the people who are living abroad. The film is receiving an abundance of love from the audiences of Australia and New Zealand. Dunki has indeed started Christmas on a relishing note. The film has suppressed big releases like Aquaman 2 and arrived as the first choice of the audience to watch in the theatres. This is indeed remarkable growth the film is witnessing overseas which is surely going to grow at a constant pace in the coming days. Moreover, the film has also entered the 100 Cr. club in India.

#Dunki is the No.1 film in Australia on X-mas Day beating Aquaman 2. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/nZt4Y3ccrF — Box Office (@Box_Office_BO) December 25, 2023

#DUNKI - Overseas - Started Christmas Day on a fantastic note. Trending at Number One place both in Australia and New Zealand by beating all Hollywood movies. Expect the trend to be similar in almost all overseas countries today. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 25, 2023

All that you need to know about Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.