Shah Rukh Khan has had an amazing year. He has already given two big hits with Pathaan and Jawan. Both films have done extremely well at the box office. Now, SRK is all set to give his third hit with Dunki. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Dunki to release. The trailer of the film has been amazing and people have loved Shah Rukh Khan's never seen before avatar. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is all set to release tomorrow (December 21) and the advance booking of the film has already begun on Saturday. The advance booking numbers have been excellent and it seems, this film is going to be a huge hit.

Dunki box office collection day 1 early estimates

There has been a lot of things said about the box office collections of the film. The talks about the first day box office collection has begun. Talking to BollywoodLife trade expert Akshaye Rathi said that the new movie Dunki will have a steady collection over the period of time. The festive time will only play as a harbinger for the family film, especially after so much action and violence that has been witnessed on the big screen.

The film will collect about Rs 30-35 crores on the first day. Dunki is all set to treat the audience with a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. Dunki is all set to clash at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Salaar is releasing on December 22 and is one of the most awaited films in the South. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.