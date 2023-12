Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited film of this year, as he will be seen in his romantic avatar all over again. Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, and fans cannot wait to see what this deadly conversation has in store. The Dunki trailer and songs have been creating waves already, and it's just a day to release. Ahead of the release of Dunki BL, we exclusively got in touch with trade expert Akshaye Rathi, and we quizzed him about how many numbers the film will make on its opening day. And guess what? It's going to have a bumper opening of Rs 30–35 crore. Dunki is the story of people travelling across the country illegally; the term is donkey flight. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has disagreements with his directors on the sets

Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardy in Dunki, and his character is called the most loveable character to date who has watched the film. Insiders are going gaga over Dunki and cannot wait for the audience to witness the most heartwarming film by Shah Rukh Khan, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will be clashing with Prabhas' Saalar, and there is a slight worry that the clash might make a difference at the box office. Akshaye Rathi even predicted the box office opening for Saalar, and when we talk about the collection in Hindi, Trade expert Akshaye Rathi predicted that it will make around 15 to 18 crore, and overall it will make 35 to 45 crore.

2023 is Shah Rukh Khan's year

This year, the superstar made his comeback with Pathaan, which created history at the box office and earned over Rs 1000 crore. Later in the kid year, he came with Jawan, which was a massive blockbuster. And now Dunki, indeed, Shah Rukh Khan, has shown it how it's done.