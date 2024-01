Dunki is smashing box office records with its star-studded cast, featuring the irresistible duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani, the film has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike, crowning it as the best film of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's performance is the undisputed highlight of the movie, particularly in his romantic scenes which leave audiences swooning and wanting more. The film has already earned a staggering 200 crore net in India and is expected to surpass the 400 crore mark globally, leaving other films trailing behind in its wake. With these jaw-dropping numbers, Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven that he is the reigning king of Bollywood, outshining even his good friend Salman Khan.

Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ram Charan next? The filmmaker reacts

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 12

The movie which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu has done remarkably well at the domestic box office, collecting a whopping 196.97 crore in just 12 days after its release. On January 1st, 2024 (Monday), the movie added another 9.25 crore to its already impressive collection. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has made a total collection of 370.25 crore so far and is all set to cross the 400 crore mark worldwide by tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a history of delivering blockbuster hits, has yet again proven his mettle by surpassing his best friend Salman Khan. Salman Khan's 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a total lifetime box office collection of approximately 182.44 crore. However, with Shah Rukh Khan's film aiming to break the 400-crore barrier worldwide, it is safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan has emerged victorious in the box office game.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, stated in a promotional event for Dunki that the directorial of Rajkumar Hirani will always hold a special place in his heart. He also proclaimed that Dunki is a movie that is made with a purpose to cater to the audience who are away from their homes and countries. The film has received critical acclaim for the performance of not only SRK but also Vicky Kaushal.

Furthermore, the King of Bollywood announced that he will soon begin shooting for his upcoming film. The actor stated that he will start shooting for the film around March or April this year. In the said film, Shah Rukh will be playing the role of a man in his 50s, and he is all set to enthrall his fans with his impeccable acting skills.