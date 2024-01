Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer film has set the box office on fire and continues to win hearts worldwide. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie has not only crossed the coveted 400 crore mark but also shattered records held by other films such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. With Dunki's incredible success, Shah Rukh Khan has not only surpassed his contemporaries but has also broken his own previous record collections with films like Happy New Year, Raees, and Chennai Express. It's safe to say that Dunki is a box office juggernaut that has left the competition far behind! Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani's take on Box Office clash with Prabhas' Salaar makes perfect sense

Dunki surpasses lifetime collections of THESE Shah Rukh Khan's movies

On its 13th day of release, the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu raked in a whopping 3.85 crore on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The film's total collection at the domestic box office now stands at a staggering 200.62 crore, while its worldwide earnings have already crossed the 400 crore mark. With this stunning achievement, King Khan has surpassed the lifetime collection of his previous blockbusters - Happy New Year, Raees, and Chennai Express. Farah Khan's Happy New Year had a lifetime box collection of 394 crore, while Rahul Dholakia's Raees collected around 303 crore. The lifetime collection of Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express was 423 crore. With Dunki already crossing the 400 crore mark worldwide on the 13th day of its release, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is poised to surpass the lifetime collection of Chennai Express with ease.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to kickstart the shoot for his upcoming movie, which is scheduled to begin around March or April this year. The superstar himself has confirmed that in the new film, his character will be age appropriate.

In a promotional video of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his excitement and mentioned that the Rajkumar Hirani directed film is one of the closest films to his heart. He also emphasized that Dunki is a must-watch for those people who stay away from their home and country. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who has an extended cameo in the film, has been receiving rave reviews for his performance. Despite clashing with the Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office, Dunki is performing exceptionally well in theaters, and there are high hopes for its success.