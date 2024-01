Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer, has not only won the hearts of the audience but also received well-deserved appreciation from critics. Despite facing tough competition from Prabhas Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie has performed exceptionally well at the box office. Dunki has broken several box office records, including those of Adipurush, Happy New Year, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar and more. On the 15th day of its box office collection, King Khan's film has yet again shattered the box office records of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's movies. Also Read - Dunki goes beyond box office numbers to inspire and connect, feels producer Mahaveer Jain

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 15

Without a doubt, the year 2023 belongs to Shah Rukh Khan as he continues to dominate the box office with one blockbuster after another. With Jawan and Pathaan crossing the 1000 crore mark worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan has proven that comebacks are always better than setbacks. Now, with Dunki, he once again rewrites history. On the 15th day of its release, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie collected an impressive 3 crores at the box office. While the dip in collections after a long New Year holiday does not come as a surprise, we expect the movie to bounce back and perform even better in the coming weekend. Globally, Dunki has earned a staggering 417 crores, with 206.53 crores from the domestic box office collection alone.

Dunki beats Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Salman Khan's Race 3

Shah Rukh Khan has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the movie industry. His latest release, Dunki, has surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Salman Khan's Race 3 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, crossing the 400 crore mark worldwide. In comparison, Race 3's lifetime collection was 300 crore while Housefull 4 managed to make a final amount of 296 crore at the box office. This makes Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki the clear winner among the three films.

Despite not having any releases in 2024, SRK remains undeterred. He will begin shooting for his upcoming movie in March this year, where he will be playing a man in his fifties. With his impressive track record, we are confident that Shah Rukh Khan will continue to dominate the box office in the years to come.