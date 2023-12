Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is winning hearts. The film has finally released and it won't be wrong to call it Shah Rukh Khan's third hit of the year. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and people are in love with the story of of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. The film is making everyone laugh as well as cry. Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy has been the best and he proves every time why he is the best actor in the country. The first day box office collection of the film was amazing. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 3 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film retains excellent hold; Mumbai and Delhi top-performing centres

Dunki box office collection day 2

The film earned Rs 29.2 crores on the first day and it was an amazing start. Th box office collections of the second day are also quite decent. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 20.5 crores on the second day. This takes the total earnings of the film in India to Rs 49.7 crores. Well, the film will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark and we are sure Shah Rukh Khan will not take much time to reach Rs 100 crore.

The film is definitely going to be a super hit and this will be Shah Rukh Khan's third big film after Pathaan and Jawan. Recently, just before the release on Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan held a Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what makes Dunki different from his other movies

During the chat session,Shah Rukh Khan was asked what makes Dunki different from his other films. The user asked, "What makes #Dunki more special than your other films? #AskSRK @iamsrk."

SRK replied, "It’s just cinema with pure story telling Raju Hirani style I think that’s what is special. #DunkiTomorrow"

It’s just cinema with pure story telling Raju Hirani style I think that’s what is special. -#DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/njZlT4tYEH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Dunki released on December 21 and Prabhas starrer Salaar released on December 22. However, both the films have been doing well at the box office.