Shah Rukh Khan has had an unbelievable 2023. Now, Dunki is also going great at the ticket windows. The film made Rs 30 crores plus at the domestic box office on day one. It got one of the best opening for a film in its genre in the post pandemic times. However, it was lesser than Pathaan (Rs 57 crores) and Jawan (Rs 74 crores). Dunki is better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and lower than Prabhas' Adipurush. The movie has come on a Thursday. The biggest test will be the coming weekend with the mega clash with Salaar. Here is a deeper look at how Dunki is faring at the box office.

Watch the trailer of Dunki here



Dunki box office: Shah Rukh Khan film rocking the metro cities

It seems the advance bookings for Dunki in Mumbai and Delhi are terrific. It is also doing well in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. As per Sacnilk Entertainment, it has made Rs 7 crores plus in advance bookings already. It is also going good in states of Karnataka, West Bengal and Assam. The movie brings together the dream combo of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan film a joy ride

After a year where action movies stood out, Dunki has been a change. People have loved the humour quotient of the film. The highlights are Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's performances, the music and humorous punches. It is also one of the most hyped movies of the year. But fans should note that Dunki is made on a budget of Rs 85 crores which is minimal for a Shah Rukh Khan film in recent times. Dunki is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi.